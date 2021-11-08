Recap: Helios Technologies Q3 Earnings

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Helios Technologies their estimated earnings by 33.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.8, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $100,596,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 6.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Helios Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.71 0.41 0.41 EPS Actual 1.20 0.99 0.60 0.53 Revenue Estimate 187.22M 173.39M 139.84M 115.02M Revenue Actual 223.41M 204.84M 151.62M 122.64M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.