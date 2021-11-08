Recap: Helios Technologies Q3 Earnings
Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Helios Technologies their estimated earnings by 33.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.8, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $100,596,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 6.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Helios Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|0.71
|0.41
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|1.20
|0.99
|0.60
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|187.22M
|173.39M
|139.84M
|115.02M
|Revenue Actual
|223.41M
|204.84M
|151.62M
|122.64M
