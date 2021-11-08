 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For November 8, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 5:27am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For November 8, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.61 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 0.4% to $38.70 in after-hours trading.
  • W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) declared a special quarterly cash dividend of $1 per share and a regular quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per share. The company’s board also increased its share buyback authorization to 10 million shares. W. R. Berkley shares gained 1.3% to $81.61 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) to have earned $1.07 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. PayPal shares rose 0.2% to $226.15 in after-hours trading.

  • Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company announced planned divestiture of its styrenics businesses and said it sees FY21 adjusted EBITDA of $750 million to $800 million. Trinseo shares gained 0.4% to $59.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion after the closing bell. Tencent Music Entertainment shares fell 0.5% to $7.76 in after-hours trading.

