5 Stocks To Watch For November 8, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.61 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 0.4% to $38.70 in after-hours trading.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) declared a special quarterly cash dividend of $1 per share and a regular quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per share. The company's board also increased its share buyback authorization to 10 million shares. W. R. Berkley shares gained 1.3% to $81.61 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) to have earned $1.07 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. PayPal shares rose 0.2% to $226.15 in after-hours trading.

