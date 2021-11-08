 Skip to main content

How Did SoftBank Fare In Q2?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 1:47pm   Comments
  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBFreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 11.4% Y/Y to ¥1.5 trillion.
  • The gross profit expanded 13.9% Y/Y to ¥823.1 million.
  • Vision Fund's loss in the September 30 quarter was ¥825.1 billion ($7.3 billion), exceeding the ¥788.6 billion loss during the pandemic-driven writedowns, Bloomberg reports.
  • SoftBank's net loss for Q2 was ¥(397.9) billion. EPS loss ¥(241.19).
  • Softbank generated ¥2.1 trillion in operating cash flow during the six months. It held ¥237.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • SoftBank is under pressure from investors, including activist hedge fund Elliott Management to drive its share prices via a share buyback, Reuters reported.
  • SoftBank sold $2.2 billion worth of DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) stock in August and raised $1.69 billion from the sale of Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) stock in September.
  • SoftBank plans to buy back ¥1 trillion of its shares from November 9, 2021, to November 8, 2022.
  • In addition to China's regulatory crackdown, SoftBank said a significant factor in the loss was a fall in the share price of portfolio company Coupang.
  • Price Action: SFTBF shares traded higher by 7.67% at $59.45 on the last check Monday.

