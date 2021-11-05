 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Magna International Q3 Earnings Lags Street View
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Share:
Magna International Q3 Earnings Lags Street View
  • Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) reported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 13% year-on-year, to $7.9 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $9.3 billion.
  • Results were negatively impacted by lower light vehicle production substantially due to continued industry semiconductor chip shortages, production inefficiencies driven by unpredictable OEM production schedules, increased production and commodity costs.
  • Global light vehicle production declined 12%, including decreases of 20% in Europe, 19% in North America, and 12% in China.
  • Body Exteriors & Structures segment sales decreased 17.44% Y/Y, Power & Vision fell 8.1%, Seating Systems declined 12.3%, and Complete Vehicles sales declined 10.5%.
  • Income from operations before income taxes for the quarter was $27 million versus $436 million last year.
  • Adjusted EBIT was $229 million with an adjusted EBIT margin of 2.9%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.56 missed the analyst consensus of $1.59.
  • The company's third-quarter dividend of $0.43 per share is payable on December 3, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 19, 2021.
  • Outlook: Magna sees FY21 total sales of $35.4 billion - $36.4 billion, below the consensus of $38.98 billion. In October, the company reduced its sales outlook from the prior view of $38.0 billion - $39.5 billion.
  • Price Action: MGA shares traded lower by 0.25% at $83.7 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGA)

Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2021
Magna International's Earnings: A Preview
Analyst Ratings For Magna International
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 11, 2021
Qualcomm Beat Magna International To Scoop Veoneer For $4.5B
5 Stock Plays To Leverage The 'Huge' Opportunity Presented By ADAS Over Next Decade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com