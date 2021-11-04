El Pollo Loco Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

El Pollo Loco Holdings their estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4,721,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at El Pollo Loco Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.12 0.15 0.22 EPS Actual 0.29 0.13 0.16 0.28 Revenue Estimate 118.27M 106.26M 111.61M 112.18M Revenue Actual 121.98M 107.72M 110.34M 110.98M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.