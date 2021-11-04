El Pollo Loco Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
El Pollo Loco Holdings their estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $4,721,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at El Pollo Loco Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.12
|0.15
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.13
|0.16
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|118.27M
|106.26M
|111.61M
|112.18M
|Revenue Actual
|121.98M
|107.72M
|110.34M
|110.98M
