Recap: Peloton Interactive Q1 Earnings

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Peloton Interactive their estimated earnings by 16.82%, reporting an EPS of $-1.25 versus an estimate of $-1.07, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $47,300,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.61, which was followed by a 8.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Peloton Interactive's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.12 0.09 0.11 EPS Actual -1.05 -0.03 0.18 0.20 Revenue Estimate 921.66M 1.11B 1.03B 747.95M Revenue Actual 936.90M 1.26B 1.06B 757.90M

