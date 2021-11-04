Recap: Peloton Interactive Q1 Earnings
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Peloton Interactive their estimated earnings by 16.82%, reporting an EPS of $-1.25 versus an estimate of $-1.07, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $47,300,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.61, which was followed by a 8.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Peloton Interactive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.44
|-0.12
|0.09
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|-1.05
|-0.03
|0.18
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|921.66M
|1.11B
|1.03B
|747.95M
|Revenue Actual
|936.90M
|1.26B
|1.06B
|757.90M
