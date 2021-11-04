Recap: AutoWeb Q3 Earnings
AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
AutoWeb their estimated earnings by 228.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $654,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AutoWeb's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.12
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.07
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|18.59M
|17.39M
|17.07M
|20.06M
|Revenue Actual
|18.70M
|17.88M
|17.25M
|17.81M
