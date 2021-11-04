Recap: AutoWeb Q3 Earnings

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

AutoWeb their estimated earnings by 228.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $654,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AutoWeb's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.07 -0.12 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.02 0.02 -0.07 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 18.59M 17.39M 17.07M 20.06M Revenue Actual 18.70M 17.88M 17.25M 17.81M

