Recap: Dine Brands Global Q3 Earnings

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dine Brands Global their estimated earnings by 9.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.55 versus an estimate of $1.41, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $52,076,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 0.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dine Brands Global's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.69 0.86 0.67 0.36 EPS Actual 1.94 1.75 0.39 0.80 Revenue Estimate 227.73M 198.97M 193.06M 165.96M Revenue Actual 233.62M 204.20M 196.03M 176.64M

