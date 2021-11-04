 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Dine Brands Global Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Dine Brands Global Q3 Earnings

 

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dine Brands Global their estimated earnings by 9.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.55 versus an estimate of $1.41, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $52,076,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 0.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dine Brands Global's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.69 0.86 0.67 0.36
EPS Actual 1.94 1.75 0.39 0.80
Revenue Estimate 227.73M 198.97M 193.06M 165.96M
Revenue Actual 233.62M 204.20M 196.03M 176.64M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (DIN)

How This Communications Company Says it is Tapping Potential in the Small and Midsize Business Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com