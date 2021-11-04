5 Stocks To Watch For November 4, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) to report quarterly earnings at $8.95 per share on revenue of $6.45 billion before the opening bell. Moderna shares rose 0.1% to $346.00 in pre-market trading.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter. Booking shares gained 4.3% to $2,540.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) to have earned $0.76 per share on revenue of $6.60 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ViacomCBS shares rose 0.6% to 37.78 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) posted upbeat results for its recent quarter and issued a strong forecast for its current quarter. Qualcomm shares climbed 6.7% to $147.82 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion after the closing bell. Airbnb shares rose 1.9% to 176.15 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga