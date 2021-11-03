Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Best Buy Co Stock In The Last 10 Years

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 7.35%, generating a 11.67% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case.

This is because Best Buy Co has been paying out a regular cash dividend every year over the past 10 years. Investors who fail to account for dividends are missing a key ingredient in calculating a stock's profitability over time.

The following chart shows how your money would have grown over the years, with and without re-investing dividends.

Visualizing Best Buy Co's Return Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100 in Best Buy Co you would have approximately $620.27 today.

In other words, you would have more than 60X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference re-investing dividends can make in your cash growth over a period of time. Dividends surely can matter.

