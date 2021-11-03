Why Did Cardlytics Shares Pop 11% Today?
- Craig-Hallum analyst Jason Kreyer lowered the price target on Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) to $100 from $120, implying a 25.4% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
- While broader macro concerns over supply chain issues and corresponding labor shortages have been widely topical over the past month, Cardlytics cited these headwinds a quarter ago, reset expectations, and is now working through this new paradigm, the analyst contends.
- Kreyer notes that results for the quarter were "solid," and while the Q4 guide is "mildly underwhelming," he believes it encompasses a more conservative guide given impending concerns over what macro factors may impose on the holiday shopping season.
- The advertising platform reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 41% year-on-year to $65 million, beating the consensus of $62.1 million.
- Billings grew 59% Y/Y to $98.4 million, Cardlytics MAUs were 170.6 million, up 6% Y/Y, and Cardlytics ARPU was $0.36, up 24% Y/Y.
- Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.33) beat the consensus loss of $(0.54).
- Cardlytics sees Q4 revenue of $70 million - $80 million and FY21 revenue of $247.1 million - $257.1 million.
- Cardlytics sees Q4 billings of $105 million - $120 million and FY21 billings of $365.1 million - $380.1 million.
- Price Action: CDLX shares closed higher by 11.05% at $88.54 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for CDLX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2021
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jun 2021
|Needham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
