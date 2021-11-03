 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did Cardlytics Shares Pop 11% Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 4:07pm   Comments
Share:
Why Did Cardlytics Shares Pop 11% Today?
  • Craig-Hallum analyst Jason Kreyer lowered the price target on Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) to $100 from $120, implying a 25.4% upside, and reiterated a Buy. 
  • While broader macro concerns over supply chain issues and corresponding labor shortages have been widely topical over the past month, Cardlytics cited these headwinds a quarter ago, reset expectations, and is now working through this new paradigm, the analyst contends. 
  • Kreyer notes that results for the quarter were "solid," and while the Q4 guide is "mildly underwhelming," he believes it encompasses a more conservative guide given impending concerns over what macro factors may impose on the holiday shopping season.
  • The advertising platform reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 41% year-on-year to $65 million, beating the consensus of $62.1 million. 
  • Billings grew 59% Y/Y to $98.4 million, Cardlytics MAUs were 170.6 million, up 6% Y/Y, and Cardlytics ARPU was $0.36, up 24% Y/Y.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.33) beat the consensus loss of $(0.54).
  • Cardlytics sees Q4 revenue of $70 million - $80 million and FY21 revenue of $247.1 million - $257.1 million.
  • Cardlytics sees Q4 billings of $105 million - $120 million and FY21 billings of $365.1 million - $380.1 million.
  • Price Action: CDLX shares closed higher by 11.05% at $88.54 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for CDLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2021Wells FargoUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CDLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CDLX)

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Notable Cardlytics Insider Trades $160K In Company Stock
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LIVNNeedhamMaintains120.0
ATYNeedhamMaintains8.0
TRSSFCantor FitzgeraldMaintains6.7
TCNNFCantor FitzgeraldMaintains73.0
MMNFFCantor FitzgeraldMaintains0.250
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com