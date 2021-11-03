 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ODP Registers 7% Sales Decline In Q3, Misses Consensus
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 11:44am   Comments
Share:
ODP Registers 7% Sales Decline In Q3, Misses Consensus
  • ODP Corp (NASDAQ: ODP) reported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 7% year-on-year, to $2.18 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $2.27 million.
  • Business Solutions Division sales fell 2% Y/Y, and Retail division decreased 13%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.76 beat the analyst consensus of $1.52.
  • The gross profit declined 7.9% Y/Y to $504 million with a margin of 23.1%.
  • The operating margin was 4.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 1.9% to $104 million. The adjusted operating income amounted to $122 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA declined 7% Y/Y to $162 million.
  • ODP held $753 million in cash and equivalents as of September 25, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $121 million, and the free cash flow was $102 million.
  • "The pace of back-to-office trends was slower during the quarter due to the well-publicized spread of the Delta variant," said CEO Gerry Smith.
  • ODP said it continues to progress on its plans to separate into two, independent, publicly-traded companies.
  • ODP said it is also advancing its collaboration with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and remains focused on bringing BuyerQuest's value proposition to Microsoft's Business Central customers in the future.
  • Price Action: ODP shares are trading lower by 3.10% at $43.00 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ODP)

Office Depot, OfficeMax Launch 20 Minute Pickup Service
Amazon, Walmart To Advise Washington On Ocean Freight Policy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com