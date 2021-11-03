 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Uber Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 03, 2021 9:11am   Comments
Share:
Why Uber Shares Are Rising Today

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) is trading higher Wednesday following Lyft Inc's (NASDAQ: LYFT) third-quarter financial results. 

Lyft reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 3 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $864.4 million, which beat the estimate of $862.68 million and represented an increase of 73% year-over-year.

Lyft reported that it had $2.4 billion of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the quarter.

“We had a great quarter. Driver supply materially improved in Q3, up nearly 45% versus last year, reflecting strong new driver trends. We are well positioned for a continued recovery and I’m excited to build on the momentum in our business," said Logan Green, co-founder and CEO of Lyft.

Uber is the world's largest ride-sharing company. 

See Also: What Are Whales Doing With Uber Technologies

Uber is set to announce its third-quarter financial results after the market closes on Nov. 4.

UBER Price Action: Uber has traded as high as $64.05 and as low as $34.06 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 6.46% at $45.66 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Uber.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
This Cryptocurrency App Is Ranked Higher Than Twitter, Google Chrome And Uber In Apple's App Store
Google Backs AV-Maker Nuro in Latest $600M Funding Round
What Are Whales Doing With Uber Technologies
Why Uber, Lyft's Rides Continue To Pinch?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Logan Green why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com