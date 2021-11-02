 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Uber Technologies
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 11:52am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) we detected 34 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55.88% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44.12% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $628,330 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $2,576,695.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $60.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $900.0K 29.2K 2.0K
UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $40.00 $366.2K 28.9K 7.4K
UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $50.00 $211.0K 37.1K 7.3K
UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $139.0K 29.2K 2.8K
UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $40.00 $123.5K 28.9K 2.3K

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 7,921,644, the price of UBER is down -2.81% at $43.12.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

