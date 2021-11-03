 Skip to main content

Recap: United Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 8:02am   Comments
Recap: United Therapeutics Q3 Earnings

 

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Therapeutics their estimated earnings by 15.88%, reporting an EPS of $4.16 versus an estimate of $3.59, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $64,600,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.07, which was followed by a 0.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Therapeutics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 3.02 2.94 3.14 2.78
EPS Actual 4.09 3.49 3.31 3.88
Revenue Estimate 378.75M 368.95M 361.07M 356.95M
Revenue Actual 446.50M 379.10M 384.90M 380.10M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

