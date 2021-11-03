Recap: United Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Therapeutics their estimated earnings by 15.88%, reporting an EPS of $4.16 versus an estimate of $3.59, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $64,600,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.07, which was followed by a 0.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.02
|2.94
|3.14
|2.78
|EPS Actual
|4.09
|3.49
|3.31
|3.88
|Revenue Estimate
|378.75M
|368.95M
|361.07M
|356.95M
|Revenue Actual
|446.50M
|379.10M
|384.90M
|380.10M
