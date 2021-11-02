 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ferrari Q3 Earnings Races Past Street View, Lifts FY21 EPS Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
Ferrari Q3 Earnings Races Past Street View, Lifts FY21 EPS Outlook
  • Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 18.6% year-on-year, to €1.1 billion or $1.24 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.08 billion.
  • Total shipments of 2,750 units improved 18.9% from last year and 11.2% versus Q3 2019.
  • Car and spare parts revenue rose 24% Y/Y at constant currency, and Engines increased 25%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 12% Y/Y to €371 million, and the margin contracted 200 basis points Y/Y to 35.2%.
  • Adjusted EPS of €1.11 or $1.31 beat the analyst consensus of $1.02.
  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled €392 million with a €203 million free cash flow. Net Industrial Debt as of September 30, 2021, was €368 million.
  • Outlook: Ferrari sees FY21 revenue of €4.3 billion. The company expects an EPS of about €4.30 (prior view €4.00-€4.20).
  • Price Action: RACE shares are trading higher by 2.90% at $246.7 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RACE)

Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2021
5 Italian Stocks To Consider For Columbus Day
Tesla's Elon Musk Sees Respite From Chip Crisis Soon
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com