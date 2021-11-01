Intevac: Q3 Earnings Insights

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intevac reported in-line EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.25, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6,772,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 16.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intevac's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.26 0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.27 0.05 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 12.75M 16.50M 26.90M 21.65M Revenue Actual 13.81M 16.24M 28.58M 21.57M

