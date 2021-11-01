Intevac: Q3 Earnings Insights
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intevac reported in-line EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.25, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $6,772,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 16.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intevac's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.26
|-0.26
|0.03
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.25
|-0.27
|0.05
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|12.75M
|16.50M
|26.90M
|21.65M
|Revenue Actual
|13.81M
|16.24M
|28.58M
|21.57M
