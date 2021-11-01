Trivago Registers 26% Growth In Q3 Qualified Referrals; James Carter To Resign From Management Board
- Trivago NV (NASDAQ: TRVG) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 129% year-on-year, to €138.6 million. Total Qualified Referrals increased by 26%.
- Selling and marketing costs incurred for the quarter jumped 185.5% Y/Y to €104.4 million.
- The operating margin was 6.2%, and the operating income for the quarter was €8.6 million versus an operating loss of €(1.4) million last year.
- The company held €194.8 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- EPS for the quarter was €0.02 versus a loss of €(0.01) last year.
- Trivago noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had a drastic and unprecedented impact on its operating results starting in 2020. The company said it expects business levels in 2021 to continue to be significantly below 2019 levels.
- Trivago also announced that James Carter will resign from the management board effective December 31, 2021. Carter will continue to act as an advisor on strategic and technical matters and will transition from his current operational responsibilities in the first half of 2022.
- Price Action: TRVG shares are trading higher by 0.38% at $2.66 on the last check Monday.
