 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

W W Grainger Stock Surges As Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 1:49pm   Comments
Share:
W W Grainger Stock Surges As Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
  • W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWWreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 11.7% year-over-year to $3.37 billion, +11.9% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $3.32 billion.
  • High-Touch Solutions segment daily sales were up 12%, and Endless Assortment segment daily sales growth was 12.7%.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $5.65 (+25% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $5.30.
  • The gross margin expanded by 145 bps to 37.1%. The operating income increased by 15.3% Y/Y to $438 million, and the margin expanded by 40 bps to 13%. 
  • Grainger generated cash from operating activities of $161 million, compared to $311 million a year ago.
  • The company returned $327 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter.
  • "Demand for core products was very strong throughout the quarter, and Grainger gained share and expanded margins in both segments. Despite the current market and supply chain uncertainties, we are confident in our ability to deliver solid performance in the fourth quarter and into 2022," commented DG Macpherson, Chairman, and CEO.
  • FY21 Outlook: Grainger expects revenue to finish the year near the midpoint and expects all other metrics to fall between the low end and the midpoint of the range.
  • Net sales of $12.7 billion-$13 billion against the consensus of $12.83 billion. Gross Profit Margin of 36.1%-36.6%, Operating Margin of 11.8%-12.4%, and EPS of $19.00-$20.50, versus the consensus of $19.13.
  • Price Action: GWW shares are trading higher by 8.05% at $465.41 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GWW)

Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2021
W.W. Grainger Earnings Preview
A Bearish Sign Appears On W.W. Grainger's Chart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com