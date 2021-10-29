 Skip to main content

Ruth's Hospitality Q3 Earnings Top Estimates Despite Higher Beef Costs
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 12:23pm   Comments
Ruth's Hospitality Q3 Earnings Top Estimates Despite Higher Beef Costs
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ: RUTHreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 64.3% year-on-year, to $104.19 million, beating the analyst consensus of $102.17 million.
  • Comparable Restaurant Sales jumped 66.8% versus last year and 7.6% versus 2019.
  • Restaurant sales amounted to $97.5 million, and Franchise income was $4.7 million.
  • Operating income for the quarter was $9.03 million versus $(5.12) million last year. The operating margin was 8.7% versus 5.4% in 3Q19.
  • EPS of $0.20 beat the analyst consensus of $0.12.
  • Total beef costs increased 65% versus last year and 47% compared to 3Q19.
  • The company held $84.6 million in cash and equivalents as of October 27, 2021.
  • "Although elevated beef costs continue to be a headwind, we are encouraged by our continued sales momentum, profitability and our financial strength," said CEO Cheryl Henry.
  • Price Action: RUTH shares traded higher by 4.97% at $19.85 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

