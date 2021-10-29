 Skip to main content

AdvanSix Stock Gains On Q3 Earnings Beat
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
AdvanSix Stock Gains On Q3 Earnings Beat
  • AdvanSix Inc (NYSE: ASIXreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 58% year-over-year to $446.49 million, beating the consensus of $408.15 million.
  • Sales volume in the quarter increased 8%, driven by improved end-market demand across ammonium sulfate, nylon and caprolactam product lines. 
  • Sales by segments: Nylon $122.11 million (+66% Y/Y), Caprolactam $80.26 million (+53.2% Y/Y), Chemical Intermediates $130.92 million (+38.1% Y/Y) and Ammonium Sulfate $113.2 million (+85% Y/Y).
  • EPS improved to $1.51 compared to $(0.02) in 3Q20, beating consensus of $1.27.
  • AdvanSix generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $185.52 million, compared to $64.07 million a year ago. Free cash flow of $148.05 million.
  • EBITDA increased to $75.19 million, compared to $15.81 million in 3Q20, and the margin expanded by 1,120 bps to 16.8%.
  • The company's initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share is payable on November 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 9, 2021.
  • FY21 Outlook: AdvanSix expects steady North America nylon demand amid favorable end-market conditions and tight industry supply. Expects strong demand for chemical intermediates to continue and continued balancing of North America acetone supply and demand.
  • It expects Capital Expenditures to be ~$63 million.
  • Price Action: ASIX shares are trading higher by 6.98% at $49.03 on the last check Friday.

