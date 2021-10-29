Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Amazon Misses Q3 Estimates

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.02% to 35,723.13 while the NASDAQ fell 0.38% to 15,387.12. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.26% to 4,584.65.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,685,140 cases with around 763,780 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,246,150 cases and 457,220 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,781,430 COVID-19 cases with 607,120 deaths. In total, there were at least 246,409,210 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,998,850 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares gained by 0.3% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), up 32% and Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) up 24%.

In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares fell 1%.

Top Headline

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued downbeat sales guidance for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

Amazon reported revenue of $110.8 billion in the third quarter, up 15% year-over-year. The revenue figure missed analysts’ estimates of $111.6 billion. Amazon reported earnings per share of $6.12, coming up shy of $8.92 consensus estimate.

Amazon is guiding for fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $130 billion to $140 billion, which would be a year-over-year increase of 4% and 12%, respectively. This is below the Street consensus estimate of $142.1 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) shares shot up 65% to $4.01 after the company said it has engaged Int'l. Investor Relations Co., MZ Group, to lead strategic investor relations and financial communications program.

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) got a boost, shooting 25% to $17.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) shares were also up, gaining 26% to $6.45. Retail Value is expected to release its Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Equities Trading DOWN

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) shares tumbled 32% to $19.35 after gaining 18% on Thursday.

Shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) were down 29% to $6.39 after the company reported a $25 million private placement.

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) was down, falling 24% to $11.12 after the company reported a $15 million private placement.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.4% to $83.14, while gold traded down 0.3% to $1,796.80.

Silver traded down 0.2% Friday to $24.08 while copper rose 0.1% to $4.4440.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.7%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.7% and the German DAX 30 declined 1.1%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, French CAC 40 fell 0.6% and Italy’s FTSE MIB declined 0.8%.

Annual inflation rate in the Eurozone increased to 4.1% in October from 3.4% in September. Consumer credit in the UK rose by GBP 0.2 billion in September, while net mortgage borrowing rose to GBP 9.5 billion in September.

Italian gross domestic product expanded by 2.6% quarter-on-quarter during the three months to September, while German economy grew by 1.8% on quarter. Spain's retail sales declined 0.1% from a year ago in September, while the country’s economy grew by 2.0% on quarter in the three months to September. The annual inflation rate in France increased to 2.6% in October from 2.2% in September, while economy grew by 3% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter.

Economics

Compensation costs for civilian workers in the US rose 1.3% on quarter during the three months ending September.

Personal spending in the US rose 0.6% in September, while personal income fell 1.0%.

The Chicago PMI climbed to 68.4 in October from 64.7 in the prior month.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index rose to 71.7 in October from a preliminary reading of 71.4.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on farm prices for September will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

