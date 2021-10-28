Recap: Eastman Chemical Q3 Earnings
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eastman Chemical missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.46 versus an estimate of $2.46, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $598,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eastman Chemical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.30
|2.04
|1.50
|1.35
|EPS Actual
|2.46
|2.13
|1.69
|1.57
|Revenue Estimate
|2.40B
|2.33B
|2.16B
|2.07B
|Revenue Actual
|2.65B
|2.41B
|2.19B
|2.12B
