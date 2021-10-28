 Skip to main content

Airbus Clocks Nine-Month Revenue Growth Of 17%
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 3:29pm   Comments
Airbus Clocks Nine-Month Revenue Growth Of 17%
  • Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) reported 9-month revenue growth of 17% year-over-year to €35.16 billion, with 424 commercial aircraft delivered compared to 341 aircraft a year ago.
  • Sales by segments: Airbus €24.61 billion (+21% Y/Y), Airbus Helicopters €4.14 billion (+14% Y/Y), and Airbus Defence and Space €6.88 billion (-1% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS improved to €2.95 from €(0.32) last year.
  • The order backlog was 6,894 commercial aircraft on 30 September 2021.
  • The EBIT Adjusted related to Airbus’ commercial aircraft activities totaled €2.74 billion versus €(641) million last year, mainly driven by the operational performance linked to deliveries and cost containment and competitiveness efforts.
  • Adjusted EBIT was €3.37 billion, compared to €(125) million last year.
  • Free cash flow was €2.31 billion versus €(12.26) billion last year.
  • The company’s liquidity position stood at €21.7 billion at the end of September 2021, with a consolidated net cash position at €6.7 billion.
  • FY21 Outlook: Airbus targets to achieve 600 commercial aircraft deliveries; Adjusted EBIT of €4.5 billion, and Free Cash Flow before M&A and Customer Financing of €2.5 billion.
  • Price Action: EADSY shares are trading higher by 2.71% at $32.58 on the last check Thursday.

