Airbus Clocks Nine-Month Revenue Growth Of 17%
- Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) reported 9-month revenue growth of 17% year-over-year to €35.16 billion, with 424 commercial aircraft delivered compared to 341 aircraft a year ago.
- Sales by segments: Airbus €24.61 billion (+21% Y/Y), Airbus Helicopters €4.14 billion (+14% Y/Y), and Airbus Defence and Space €6.88 billion (-1% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EPS improved to €2.95 from €(0.32) last year.
- The order backlog was 6,894 commercial aircraft on 30 September 2021.
- The EBIT Adjusted related to Airbus’ commercial aircraft activities totaled €2.74 billion versus €(641) million last year, mainly driven by the operational performance linked to deliveries and cost containment and competitiveness efforts.
- Adjusted EBIT was €3.37 billion, compared to €(125) million last year.
- Free cash flow was €2.31 billion versus €(12.26) billion last year.
- The company’s liquidity position stood at €21.7 billion at the end of September 2021, with a consolidated net cash position at €6.7 billion.
- FY21 Outlook: Airbus targets to achieve 600 commercial aircraft deliveries; Adjusted EBIT of €4.5 billion, and Free Cash Flow before M&A and Customer Financing of €2.5 billion.
- Price Action: EADSY shares are trading higher by 2.71% at $32.58 on the last check Thursday.
