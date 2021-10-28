 Skip to main content

Subscriber Addons Drive Sirius XM's 9% Revenue Growth In Q3, Raises FY21 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 2:49pm   Comments
Subscriber Addons Drive Sirius XM's 9% Revenue Growth In Q3, Raises FY21 Outlook
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRIreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 9% year-on-year to $2.2 billion, beating the consensus of $2.17 billion.
  • By adding a record 616,000 net new SiriusXM self-pay subscribers in Q3, Sirius attained the prior full-year guidance of 1.1 million net additions in nine months. 
  • Sirius XM raised the FY21 outlook and expected to add over 1.1 million new self-pay SiriusXM subscribers in 2021.  
  • During Q3, Sirius XM saw continued low monthly churn, outstanding ARPU performance in the SiriusXM business, and made significant progress driving advertising growth at Pandora.
  • SiriusXM segment revenue grew 5% Y/Y to $1.66 billion as ARPU rose 5% to $14.84 and self-pay subscribers improved 5%. The gross margin expanded 100 basis points to 61%.
  • Pandora segment advertising revenue increased 32% Y/Y to $404 million, boosted by solid monetization and Stitcher acquisition. The gross margin of 37% was in line with the year-ago period.
  • Subscriber revenue expanded 4.5% Y/Y to $1.7 billion. Advertising revenue increased 30.7% Y/Y to $451million.
  • The EPS of $0.10 beat the consensus of $0.07. 
  • Sirius generated $636 million in operating cash flow and held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Sirius raised FY21 revenue outlook from $8.55 billion to $8.65 billion, above the analyst consensus of $8.59 billion. It increased the adjusted EBITDA outlook from $2.675 billion to $2.75 billion and raised the free cash flow guidance from $1.7 billion to over $1.8 billion.
  • Price action: SIRI shares traded higher by 1.85% at $6.07 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

