 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Altria Shares Slide On Q3 Earnings Miss, Tightens FY21 EPS Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 11:10am   Comments
Share:
Altria Shares Slide On Q3 Earnings Miss, Tightens FY21 EPS Outlook
  • Altria Group Inc (NASDAQ: MOreported a third-quarter FY21 net revenue decline of 4.7% year-on-year, to $6.79 billion, and revenues net of excise taxes decrease of 2.6% to $5.53 billion.
  • The revenue for smokeable products declined 5.4%, and oral tobacco products fell 2.2%.
  • Gross profit fell 1.2% Y/Y to $3.67 billion, while the margin expanded 194 basis points to 54.1%.
  • The operating margin was 43.4%, and operating income for the quarter declined 6.6% to $2.95 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.22 missed the analyst consensus of $1.26.
  • Altria held $2.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. The total debt of Altria amounted to $28.1 billion.
  • Altria expanded its existing $2.0 billion share repurchase program to $3.5 billion. Following the expansion, Altria has approximately $2.5 billion remaining in the program.
  • Outlook: Altria raised the low end of FY21 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.58 - $4.62 (prior view $4.56 - $4.62) versus the consensus of $4.62.
  • Price Action: MO shares are trading lower by 4.62% at $45.31 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MO)

Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2021
Stock Wars: Cronos Group Vs. cbdMD
LEXX: Lexaria's DehydraTECH Shows Fast Delivery
Why Altria, Philip Morris Shares Are Trading Lower Today
This Day In Market History: Philip Morris Acquires General Foods
Vice Stocks: A Sin Not To Have In Your Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com