 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Ford Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 28, 2021 8:48am   Comments
Share:
Why Ford Shares Are Rising Today

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised guidance. 

Ford reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 27 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $35.7 billion, which beat the estimate of $32.54 billion.

Ford raised its full-year 2021 adjusted EBIT guidance from a range of $9 billion to $10 billion to a range of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion.

The company announced that it will resume its quarterly dividend at 10 cents per share. 

"This is the most exciting Ford lineup I’ve seen, but what matters is that customers love our new products and services – and we’re just getting started. The trajectory of our business gives us huge confidence in Ford+, and we’re obsessively turning the plan’s promise into reality," said Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford.

See Also: Ford Motor: Q3 Earnings Insights

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained Ford with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $16 to $17.

F Price Action: Ford is making new 52-week highs Thursday.

The stock was up 8.12% at $16.77 at time of publication. 

Photo: courtesy of Ford.

Latest Ratings for F

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Oct 2021Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Sep 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for F
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Apple, Amazon Earnings In Focus
7 Stocks To Watch For October 28, 2021
Ford Mustang Mach-E EV Secures 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Safety Tests
GM Says It Can 'Absolutely' Catch Up With Tesla In US EV Market Share By 2025
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jim Farley why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
XLNXWells FargoMaintains190.0
KLACWells FargoMaintains360.0
BRPMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On43.0
TERCraig-HallumUpgrades
BCOVNorthland Capital MarketsDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com