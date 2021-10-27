Ford Motor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ford Motor beat their estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,496,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 3.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ford Motor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|0.21
|-0.07
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.89
|0.34
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|23.84B
|32.23B
|33.89B
|32.86B
|Revenue Actual
|24.13B
|33.55B
|33.22B
|34.71B
