 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ASE Technology Clocks 22% Revenue Growth In Q3
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Share:
ASE Technology Clocks 22% Revenue Growth In Q3
  • ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: ASXreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 22% year-on-year to NT$150.7 billion.
  • Net Revenues from Packaging rose 31.7% Y/Y to NT$73.99 billion, Testing increased 8.6% to NT$13.4 billion, and EMS rose 15% to NT$61.1 billion.
  • Margins: Gross margin increased 0.9 percentage points Q/Q to 20.4%.
  • The operating margin was 12.2% in 3Q21, compared to 10.4% in 2Q21.
  • Earnings per ADS of $0.230 per ADS beat the consensus of $0.2.
  • The company held NT$53.4 billion in cash and equivalents and generated NT$15.04 billion in operating cash flow in the quarter.
  • Price Action: ASX shares traded higher by 2.60% at $7.1 1 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASX)

Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Reflects Problems with Supply Chain
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
ASE Technology Shares Pop On August Revenue Numbers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com