ASE Technology Clocks 22% Revenue Growth In Q3
- ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: ASX) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 22% year-on-year to NT$150.7 billion.
- Net Revenues from Packaging rose 31.7% Y/Y to NT$73.99 billion, Testing increased 8.6% to NT$13.4 billion, and EMS rose 15% to NT$61.1 billion.
- Margins: Gross margin increased 0.9 percentage points Q/Q to 20.4%.
- The operating margin was 12.2% in 3Q21, compared to 10.4% in 2Q21.
- Earnings per ADS of $0.230 per ADS beat the consensus of $0.2.
- The company held NT$53.4 billion in cash and equivalents and generated NT$15.04 billion in operating cash flow in the quarter.
- Price Action: ASX shares traded higher by 2.60% at $7.1 1 on the last check Thursday.
