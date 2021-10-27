Conmed: Q3 Earnings Insights
Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Conmed beat their estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.76, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $10,992,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.77% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Conmed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.44
|0.76
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.63
|0.84
|0.88
|Revenue Estimate
|248.31M
|216.88M
|262.94M
|205.92M
|Revenue Actual
|255.16M
|232.68M
|252.83M
|237.84M
