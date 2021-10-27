 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Microsoft Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 27, 2021 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Why Microsoft Shares Are Rising Today

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) is trading higher after the company announced better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results.

Microsoft reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.27 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.07 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $45.3 billion, which beat the estimate of $43.97 billion.

Microsoft expects second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenue to be in a range of $50.15 billion to $51.05 billion versus the estimate of $47.34 billion. 

“Digital technology is a deflationary force in an inflationary economy. Businesses – small and large – can improve productivity and the affordability of their products and services by building tech intensity,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft. “The Microsoft Cloud delivers the end-to-end platforms and tools organizations need to navigate this time of transition and change.”

Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms raised price targets on the stock following Microsoft's financial results:

  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Microsoft with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $310 to $352.
  • Stifel analyst Brad Reback maintained Microsoft with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $325 to $380.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan maintained Microsoft with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $360 to $400.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained Microsoft with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $320 to $340.
  • Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Microsoft with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $345 to $363.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained Microsoft with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $331 to $364.

See Also: Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Division Shows Continued Strength

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft is making new all-time highs during Wednesday's trading session.

The stock was up 3.64% at $321.42 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Microsoft.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Aerospace & Defense Struggle to Launch with Lockheed and Raytheon
Productivity Is Paying Off For Microsoft
Yes, Crypto Could Be The 5th Best Performing Asset By 2024
If You Invested $1,000 In Google When It Acquired YouTube, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Thinking About Buying Stock In AMD, Draftkings, Microsoft Or Robinhood?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Satya Nadella why it's movingEarnings News Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GOOGLMonness, Crespi, HardtMaintains3,660.0
GOOGLWells FargoMaintains3,400.0
GOOGLJefferiesMaintains3,500.0
VMorgan StanleyMaintains280.0
UPSMorgan StanleyMaintains135.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com