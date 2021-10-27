 Skip to main content

Recap: Boston Scientific Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Boston Scientific beat their estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.4, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $273,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Boston Scientific's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.31 0.31 0.25
EPS Actual 0.40 0.37 0.23 0.37
Revenue Estimate 2.94B 2.62B 2.83B 2.52B
Revenue Actual 3.08B 2.75B 2.71B 2.66B

