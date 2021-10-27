Recap: Boston Scientific Q3 Earnings
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Boston Scientific beat their estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.4, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $273,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Boston Scientific's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.31
|0.31
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.37
|0.23
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|2.94B
|2.62B
|2.83B
|2.52B
|Revenue Actual
|3.08B
|2.75B
|2.71B
|2.66B
