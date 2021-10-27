Travel+Leisure: Q3 Earnings Insights
Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Travel+Leisure beat their estimated earnings by 15.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.03, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $225,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Travel+Leisure's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.20
|0.60
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|0.39
|0.32
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|721.87M
|579.07M
|643.89M
|631.43M
|Revenue Actual
|797.00M
|628.00M
|645.00M
|614.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News