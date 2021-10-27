Travel+Leisure: Q3 Earnings Insights

Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Travel+Leisure beat their estimated earnings by 15.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.03, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $225,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Travel+Leisure's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.20 0.60 0.40 EPS Actual 0.88 0.39 0.32 0.83 Revenue Estimate 721.87M 579.07M 643.89M 631.43M Revenue Actual 797.00M 628.00M 645.00M 614.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.