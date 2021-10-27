Why Gina Sanchez Is Impressed With General Electric's Q3 Earnings

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Lido Advisors said she is impressed with the way Larry Culp, Jr., CEO of General Electric (NYSE: GE) has managed the company’s rebound.

GE’s earnings were "impressive," considering issues like supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages impacted the company, she added.

See Also: General Electric Pushes Higher Following Earnings: What's Next?

GE reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, following a recovery in aviation and an improvement in orders. The company said it expects revenue growth, margin expansion, and higher free cash flows in 2022.

GE Price Action: Shares of GE gained 2% to close at $107.44 on Tuesday.