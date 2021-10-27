 Skip to main content

Why Gina Sanchez Is Impressed With General Electric's Q3 Earnings

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 7:52am   Comments
On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Lido Advisors said she is impressed with the way Larry Culp, Jr., CEO of General Electric (NYSE: GE) has managed the company’s rebound.

GE’s earnings were "impressive," considering issues like supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages impacted the company, she added.

See Also: General Electric Pushes Higher Following Earnings: What's Next?

GE reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, following a recovery in aviation and an improvement in orders. The company said it expects revenue growth, margin expansion, and higher free cash flows in 2022.

GE Price Action: Shares of GE gained 2% to close at $107.44 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Gina Sanchez Lido ADvisorsEarnings Long Ideas News Media Trading Ideas

