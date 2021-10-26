Recap: Hanmi Financial Q3 Earnings

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hanmi Financial beat their estimated earnings by 50.88%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9,744,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 5.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hanmi Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.43 0.35 0.26 EPS Actual 0.72 0.54 0.47 0.48 Revenue Estimate 54.27M 54.52M 53.27M 52.68M Revenue Actual 58.46M 55.81M 55.69M 52.74M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.