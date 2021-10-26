Recap: Hanmi Financial Q3 Earnings
Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hanmi Financial beat their estimated earnings by 50.88%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $9,744,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 5.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hanmi Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.43
|0.35
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.54
|0.47
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|54.27M
|54.52M
|53.27M
|52.68M
|Revenue Actual
|58.46M
|55.81M
|55.69M
|52.74M
