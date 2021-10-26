Recap: First Busey Q3 Earnings

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Busey missed their estimated earnings by 11.54%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,976,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Busey's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.52 0.54 0.41 EPS Actual 0.57 0.69 0.62 0.60 Revenue Estimate 98.87M 97.82M 100.04M 98.07M Revenue Actual 97.55M 96.34M 103.44M 102.04M

