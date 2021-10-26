Recap: First Busey Q3 Earnings
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Busey missed their estimated earnings by 11.54%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,976,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Busey's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.52
|0.54
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.69
|0.62
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|98.87M
|97.82M
|100.04M
|98.07M
|Revenue Actual
|97.55M
|96.34M
|103.44M
|102.04M
