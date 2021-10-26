 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JetBlue Clocks 5.5% Revenue Decline In Q3 Versus 2019 Level; Says Holidays Performing Meaningfully Better
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 4:23pm   Comments
Share:
JetBlue Clocks 5.5% Revenue Decline In Q3 Versus 2019 Level; Says Holidays Performing Meaningfully Better
  • JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLUreported a third-quarter FY21 adjusted loss per share of $(0.12) compared to adjusted EPS of $0.59 in 3Q19, beating the consensus of $(0.18).
  • Capacity declined by 0.8% year over two, in line with its planning assumption of a 1% decline year over two.
  • Operating Revenue declined 5.5% compared to 3Q19 and improved 300% year-over-year to $1.97 billion.
  • Operating expenses per available seat mile decreased 2.1% compared to 3Q19, and Operating expenses per available seat mile, excluding fuel and special items, increased 12.7% year over two.
  • Operating expenses increased by 77% Y/Y to $1.78 billion.
  • The operating margin recovered to 9.4% from -104.9% in 3Q20. Adjusted EBITDA of $140 million, compared to $381 million in 3Q19.
  • Load factor improved to 79.9% from 42.6% a year ago.
  • The realized fuel price in the quarter was $2.08 per gallon, a 1.2% increase versus the 3Q19 realized fuel price of $2.06.
  • JetBlue's adjusted debt to capital was 53% as of September 30, 2021.
  • The company held ~$3.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: JetBlue expects Q4 EBITDA of negative $(50) million - positive $50 million. It expects Q4 revenue to decline (8%) - (13%) year over two.
  • "We expect troughs to be challenging, exacerbated by a slower business travel recovery, but the holidays are performing meaningfully better, and we took tactical capacity actions to better align with the demand environment," said COO Joanna Geraghty.
  • It continues to expect CASM ex-Fuel to improve from a double-digit growth rate in the second half of 2021 to low-single-digit growth in 2022, versus 2019 levels.
  • Price Action: JBLU shares closed lower by 0.95% at $14.60 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JBLU)

Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
Superhot Airfreight Market Leaves Shippers In the Cold
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Southwest Airlines
Airlines Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Despite Higher Bookings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 6, 2021
Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Bearish On Some Airline Stocks Short-Term
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com