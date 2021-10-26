 Skip to main content

Archer-Daniels-Midland Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 3:27pm   Comments
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADMreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 34.5% year-on-year, to $20.3 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $17.9 billion.
  • Revenues from Ag Services and Oilseeds rose 36% Y/Y, Carbohydrate Solutions increased 38.8%, and Nutrition climbed 16.9%.
  • The gross profit increased 27.3% Y/Y to $1.3 billion with a margin of 6.5%.
  • The Segment operating margin was 4.9%, and Segment operating income for the quarter rose 10.6% to $1 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.97 beat the analyst consensus of $0.89.
  • The company held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Looking ahead, the company said it remains optimistic in sustainable earnings growth in the medium term.
  • Price Action: ADM shares are trading lower by 1.73% at $65.48 on the last check Tuesday.

