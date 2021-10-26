 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did Craig-Hallum Upgrade Simulations Plus After Q4 Earnings?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
Share:
Why Did Craig-Hallum Upgrade Simulations Plus After Q4 Earnings?
  • Craig-Hallum has upgraded Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $53, down from $65. 
  • Related: Simulations Plus Target Price Lowered At Craig-Hallum, Raymond James After Q3 Sales Miss Expectations.
  • The Company's Q4 report demonstrates that its services business has begun to recover, says analyst Matt Hewitt, who believes it is off to "a strong start for FY22." 
  • He believes visibility has returned to the business. With the stock down about 50% from its high back in February, he views Simulations Plus as "once again a name we believe quality-focused investors should own."
  • Q4 sales increased 3% Y/Y to $9.8 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $8.17 million. Software revenue increased 14% to $5.4 million.
  • FY22 Guidance: Simulations Plus expects sales of $51 million - $53 million, up 10% -15% Y/Y growth.
  • Software revenue is expected to be 55% - 60%, and services revenue 40% - 45% of total revenue.
  • Services revenue is expected to recover sequentially throughout fiscal 2022, and any acquisitions would be incremental to the revenue growth target above.
  • Price Action: SLP shares are up 9.61% at $45.56 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for SLP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Craig-HallumUpgradesHoldBuy
Jul 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2021Craig-HallumDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for SLP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SLP)

40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2021
Director Of Simulations Plus Makes $770K Sale
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Upgrades Health Care Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SUMCitigroupMaintains41.0
IVZCitigroupMaintains35.0
APAMCitigroupMaintains48.0
ABCitigroupMaintains61.0
PILake StreetInitiates Coverage On69.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com