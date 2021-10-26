Why Did Craig-Hallum Upgrade Simulations Plus After Q4 Earnings?
- Craig-Hallum has upgraded Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $53, down from $65.
- The Company's Q4 report demonstrates that its services business has begun to recover, says analyst Matt Hewitt, who believes it is off to "a strong start for FY22."
- He believes visibility has returned to the business. With the stock down about 50% from its high back in February, he views Simulations Plus as "once again a name we believe quality-focused investors should own."
- Q4 sales increased 3% Y/Y to $9.8 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $8.17 million. Software revenue increased 14% to $5.4 million.
- FY22 Guidance: Simulations Plus expects sales of $51 million - $53 million, up 10% -15% Y/Y growth.
- Software revenue is expected to be 55% - 60%, and services revenue 40% - 45% of total revenue.
- Services revenue is expected to recover sequentially throughout fiscal 2022, and any acquisitions would be incremental to the revenue growth target above.
- Price Action: SLP shares are up 9.61% at $45.56 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for SLP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Craig-Hallum
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jan 2021
|Craig-Hallum
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
