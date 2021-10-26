CommVault Systems Stock Plunges After Q2 Miss
- CommVault Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CVLT) reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to $177.8 million, missing the consensus of $184.8 million.
- Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) rose 12% Y/Y to $542.6 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Software and products revenue rose 4% Y/Y to $75.3 million, driven by a 6% increase in revenue from portfolio deals. Larger deal revenue transactions rose 9% Y/Y.
- Services revenue increased 4% Y/Y to $102.6 million.
- Margins: The gross margin expanded 72 basis points to 85.1%. The non-GAAP EBIT margin expanded 50 bps to 17.4%.
- The non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 missed the consensus of $0.57.
- It generated $26.1 million in operating cash flow. The company held $295.8 million in cash and equivalents.
- Price action: CVLT shares closed lower by 19.36% at $61.04 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Short Ideas Movers Tech Trading Ideas