 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Goosehead Insurance's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Share:
A Preview Of Goosehead Insurance's Earnings

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Goosehead Insurance will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.15

Goosehead Insurance bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by -31.58%, which was followed by a 8.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Goosehead Insurance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.19 0.06 0.18 0.12
EPS Actual 0.13 0.03 0.19 0.17
Price Change % -8.37% -4.25% -10.66% 14.49%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance were trading at $159.58 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (GSHD)

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Where Goosehead Insurance Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2021
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings