 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Polaris Shares Slide On FY21 Outlook Cut
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 9:29am   Comments
Share:
Polaris Shares Slide On FY21 Outlook Cut
  • Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) reported third-quarter FY21 sales of $1.96 billion, flat year-on-year, missing the analyst consensus of $2.13 billion.
  • North American retail sales decreased 24% for the quarter, driven by the lack of product availability due to supply chain constraints.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin contracted 362 basis points Y/Y to 23.9%.
  • The operating margin contracted 432 basis points to 7.9%, and operating income for the quarter declined 35% to $155.3 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.98 managed to beat the analyst consensus of $1.97.
  • Polaris held $316.5 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date totaled $153.4 million.
  • Outlook: Polaris sees FY21 sales of $8.15 billion (prior view $8.375 billion - $8.50 billion) versus the consensus of $8.51 billion.
  • The company expects FY21 adjusted EPS of $9.00 (prior view $9.35 - $9.60) against the consensus of $9.56.
  • Price Action: PII shares are trading lower by 5.16% at $119.75 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PII)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Polaris Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
Why Tesla 'Cyberquad' All-Electric ATV May Actually Be Coming
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com