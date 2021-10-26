Perion Network Stock Jumps On Q3 Beat, Strong Outlook
- Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ: PERI) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 45% year-on-year to $121 million, beating the consensus of $108.96 million.
- Display and Social Advertising revenues rose 82% Y/Y to $69 million, fueled by the growth of 245% in video and CTV, a 30% increase in average revenues per client, and a 12% increase in the number of clients.
- Search Advertising and other revenues increased 14% Y/Y to $52 million, due to 14.7 million of average daily monetizable search queries compared to 12.8 million in the Q3 of 2020 and the addition of 17 publishers to its network.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 beat the analyst consensus of $0.17.
- The Adjusted EBITDA/Revenue Ex TAC expanded 1,100 bps to 37%. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 400 bps to 14.5%.
- Perion Network generated $14.2 million in operating cash flow and held $156.2 million in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: Perion raised the FY21 revenue outlook from the previous $415 million- $430 million to $455 million - $465 million against the consensus of $438.3 million.
- It raised the FY22 revenue outlook from $490 million - $520 million to $580 million - $600 million versus the consensus of $559.8 million.
- Price action: PERI shares traded higher by 20.9% at $26.76 on the last check Tuesday.
