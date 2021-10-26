 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UPS Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Lifts FY21 Adjusted Operating Margin Target
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 8:31am   Comments
Share:
UPS Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Lifts FY21 Adjusted Operating Margin Target
  • United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPSreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 9.2% year-over-year to $23.18 billion, beating the consensus of $22.56 billion.
  • U.S. Domestic Segment revenue increased by 7.4% Y/Y to $14.21 billion, driven by a 12% increase in revenue per piece. Adjusted operating margin was 10%, up by 140 bps.
  • International Segment revenue increased by 15.5% Y/Y to $4.72 billion, and the adjusted operating margin was 23.5%, a decline of 30 bps.
  • Supply Chain Solutions Segment revenue increased by 8.4% Y/Y to $4.26 billion, led by Forwarding and Logistics, which combined grew 35.4%; and adjusted operating margin expanded by 283 bps to 10.5%.
  • Adjusted EPS improved by 18.9% Y/Y to $2.71, beating the consensus of $2.54.
  • UPS generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $11.76 billion, up 26.7% Y/Y, and Free cash flow of $9.27 billion.
  • FY21 Outlook: UPS expects a consolidated adjusted operating margin of ~13% (prior expectation ~12.7%) and expects an adjusted return on invested capital of ~29% (prior 28%).
  • It currently expects the Capital expenditures to be ~$4.2 billion and the effective tax rate of ~22.5%.
  • Price Action: UPS shares are trading higher by 4.18% at $212.43 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UPS)

United Parcel Service: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
United Parcel Service Earnings Preview
Lufthansa Cargo Sells MD-11 Freighters to Western Global Airlines
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For United Parcel Service
Jim Cramer Prefers Square To Marqeta, Recommends Trimming Positions In This Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com