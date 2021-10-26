United Parcel Service: Q3 Earnings Insights
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Parcel Service beat their estimated earnings by 6.69%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,946,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 1.61% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Parcel Service's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.81
|1.72
|2.14
|1.86
|EPS Actual
|3.06
|2.77
|2.66
|2.28
|Revenue Estimate
|23.24B
|20.49B
|22.87B
|20.13B
|Revenue Actual
|23.42B
|22.91B
|24.90B
|21.24B
