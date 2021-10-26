Recap: Polaris Q3 Earnings
Polaris (NYSE:PII) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Polaris beat their estimated earnings by 0.51%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $7,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52, which was followed by a 1.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Polaris's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.18
|1.6
|2.90
|2.19
|EPS Actual
|2.70
|2.3
|3.34
|2.85
|Revenue Estimate
|2.10B
|1.86B
|2.11B
|1.93B
|Revenue Actual
|2.12B
|1.95B
|2.16B
|1.95B
