Recap: Arch Resources Q3 Earnings

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arch Resources missed their estimated earnings by 14.73%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $212,151,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.85, which was followed by a 0.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arch Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.81 -0.41 -1.91 -1.04 EPS Actual 1.66 -0.40 -2.21 -1.87 Revenue Estimate 359.37M 320.27M 330.93M 376.55M Revenue Actual 450.39M 357.54M 360.58M 382.26M

