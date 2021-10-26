Recap: Arch Resources Q3 Earnings
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arch Resources missed their estimated earnings by 14.73%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $212,151,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.85, which was followed by a 0.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arch Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|-0.41
|-1.91
|-1.04
|EPS Actual
|1.66
|-0.40
|-2.21
|-1.87
|Revenue Estimate
|359.37M
|320.27M
|330.93M
|376.55M
|Revenue Actual
|450.39M
|357.54M
|360.58M
|382.26M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News