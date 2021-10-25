Recap: Bank of Marin Q3 Earnings

Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of Marin beat their estimated earnings by 258.82%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,187,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 4.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Marin's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.52 0.48 0.52 EPS Actual 0.71 0.66 0.60 0.55 Revenue Estimate 24.73M 24.46M 23.99M 25.47M Revenue Actual 24.53M 22.03M 23.60M 24.57M

