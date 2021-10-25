Recap: Bank of Marin Q3 Earnings
Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank of Marin beat their estimated earnings by 258.82%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,187,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 4.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of Marin's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.52
|0.48
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.66
|0.60
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|24.73M
|24.46M
|23.99M
|25.47M
|Revenue Actual
|24.53M
|22.03M
|23.60M
|24.57M
