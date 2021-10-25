 Skip to main content

Kimberly Clark Shares Slide Q3 Earnings Miss, FY21 Outlook Cut
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 9:23am   Comments
  • Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMBreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7% year-on-year, to $5.01 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.99 billion.
  • Sales from the personal care segment revenue rose 14% Y/Y, the Consumer tissue segment decreased 5%, and K-C professional segment climbed 13%.
  • The gross profit fell 7% Y/Y to $1.4 billion, with the profit margin contracting 435 basis points to 29.6%.
  • The operating margin was 13.1%, and operating income for the quarter declined 1.3% to $657 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.62 missed the analyst consensus of $1.65.
  • Kimberly Clark held $286 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $782 million in Q3.
  • "Our earnings were negatively impacted by significant inflation and supply chain disruptions that increased our costs beyond what we anticipated," said CEO Mike Hsu.
  • Outlook: Citing higher input cost inflation, Kimberly Clark has cut its FY21 adjusted EPS outlook to $6.05 - $6.25 (prior view $6.65 - $6.90) against the consensus of $6.70.
  • Organic sales decline of 1% - 2% (prior outlook decline of 0% - 2%). 
  • Price Action: KMB shares are trading lower by 3.47% at $128.43 in premarket on the last check Monday.

