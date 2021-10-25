 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For October 25, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 5:19am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For October 25, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $29.58 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares dropped 5.1% to close at $324.61 on Friday.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said the electric vehicle maker has rolled back the latest version of full self-driving (FSD) beta software a day after it was released. Tesla shares gained 1.8% to close at $909.68 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) to have earned $3.64 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Lennox shares rose 0.5% to settle at $312.18 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) authorized an increase in buyback by 5 million shares. The company’s board also approved a dividend of $0.99 per share. Smucker shares gained 0.3% to $123.36 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) to post quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $4.99 billion before the opening bell. Kimberly Clark shares rose 0.1% to $133.12 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KMB + FB)

Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2021
Facebook Whistleblower Says She is Fine Financially Because Of Buying Crypto 'At The Right Time'
10 Weirdest Business Names Of All Time
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Disney, Facebook, Ford, Tesla And More
Why Facebook's Outage Illustrates The Need for Decentralized Social Media
Invest in Crocs—and Crocks—for Sure-Footed Gains
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com